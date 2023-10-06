North Korea-Russia border rail traffic surging with unknown cargo, satellite imagery shows

Railway traffic across the border of North Korea and Russia has surged since last month with unknown cargo. US-based Korean unification think tank Beyond Parallel examined satellite imagery of railcars and transportation facilities between the two countries and found traffic 'far greater' than any point in the last five years.

However, extensive use of tarps and freight coverings have intentionally obscured the contents of the cargo shipments between the two nations. Putin this month hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss a potential arms deal, though neither leader signed any formal agreement by the end of the six-day trip.

