North Korea raises specter of nuclear strike over US aircraft carrier's arrival in South Korea

U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Kang Duck-chul/Yonhap via AP)In this photo provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea’s Aegis-equipped destroyer Yulgok Yi I, right, U.S.

The North’s latest nuclear threat came a day after the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived at South Korea’s southeastern port of Busan, following U.S.-South Korean-Japanese naval exercise in international waters earlier this week.

“The (North Korean) doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons already opened to public allows the execution of necessary action procedures in case a nuclear attack is launched against it or it is judged that the use of nuclear weapons against it is imminent,” the KCNA dispatch said. headtopics.com

North Korea has argued it was forced to develop nuclear weapons to cope with what it calls the U.S. and South Korean plots to invade. It has often made furious responses to the deployment of U.S. strategic assets like aircraft carriers, long-range bombers and nuclear-powered submarines as well as U.S. joint training exercises with South Korean forces.

Since last year, North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests in the name of responding to the expanded U.S.-South Korean military drills. Washington and Seoul say their drills are defensive in nature. headtopics.com

