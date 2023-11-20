North Korea Places Spy Satellite in Orbit, Defying International Condemnation

North Korea successfully placed its first spy satellite in orbit, defying international condemnation. South Korea and Japan could not immediately verify the launch. The US military is still assessing the success of the launch. South Korea plans to suspend parts of the inter-Korean agreement in response.





South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea's alleged supply of munitions to RussiaSouth Korea, the U.S. and Japan have strongly condemned what they call North Korea’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia. A joint statement issued Thursday by the top diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan said such weapons shipments will sharply increase the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

South Korea, US and Japan Condemn North Korea's Alleged Supply of Munitions to RussiaSouth Korea, the U.S. and Japan strongly condemned what they call North Korea's supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia, saying Thursday that such weapons shipments sharply increase the human toll of Russia's war in Ukraine.A joint statement by the top...

North Korea shuts down multiple embassies, South Korea speculates financial issues are the reasonNorth Korea is reportedly shutting down diplomatic missions to a handful of countries around the world, including Uganda, Angola, Spain and Hong Kong.

