North Korea likely sent missiles, ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul says

The assessment was released a day after South Korea’s spy service told lawmakers that North Korea recently provided more than a million artillery shells to Russia amid deepening military cooperation between the two countries, both key U.S. adversaries.

In a background briefing for local journalists, South Korea’s military said that North Korea is suspected of sending an unspecified number of short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles and portable anti-air missiles to Russia, in addition to rifles, rocket launchers, mortars and shells.Last week, South Korea, the U.S.

In a private briefing with lawmakers on Wednesday, the National Intelligence Service — South Korea’s main spy agency — said that more than a million North Korean artillery shells have been sent to Russia since August via ships and transport planes. The NIS said the shells roughly amounted to two months’ worth of supplies for the Russians, according to lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum, who attended the NIS briefing.

The NIS assessed that North Korea has been operating its munitions factories at full capacity to meet Russian munition demands and has also been mobilizing residents to increase production. The NIS said North Korea, for its part, is likely receiving Russian technological assistance over its plan to launch its first military spy satellite into space. North Korea’s two recent attempts to launch a spy satellite ended in failure due to technical issues. The North failed to follow through with its vow to make a third launch attempt in October, without giving any reasons.

United States Headlines Read more: ABC »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: North Korea has likely sent missiles as well as ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul saysSouth Korea says North Korea has likely supplied several types of missiles to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, along with its widely reported shipments of ammunition and shells.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SDUT: North Korea has likely sent missiles as well as ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul saysSouth Korea says North Korea has likely supplied several types of missiles to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, along with its widely reported shipments of ammunition and shells

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: North Korea has likely sent missiles as well as ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul saysSouth Korea says North Korea has likely supplied several types of missiles to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, along with its widely reported shipments of ammunition and shells.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: North Korea has likely sent missiles as well as ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul saysSouth Korea says North Korea has likely supplied several types of missiles to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, along with its widely reported shipments of ammunition and shells.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕

WASHTIMES: North Korea's Kim Jong Un delivers 'one million shells' to Putin's troops: SeoulNorth Korea has delivered approximately 1 million artillery shells to Russia to aid its war against neighboring Ukraine and is on the verge of a third attempt to place a reconnaissance satellite into orbit, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: North Korea shuts down multiple embassies, South Korea speculates financial issues are the reasonNorth Korea is reportedly shutting down diplomatic missions to a handful of countries around the world, including Uganda, Angola, Spain and Hong Kong.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕