North Korea Implements Surveillance Measures to Monitor Citizens

FILE - Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea , on April 1, 2020. North Korea is putting surveillance cameras in schools and workplaces, and collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from its citizens in a technology-driven push to monitor its population even more closely, a report said Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
“In terms of broader surveillance across the country, the pandemic could have played a part, but I think a much bigger role has been played by the fast-reducing cost of surveillance equipment,” Williams said. North Korean state media reports show that cameras now appear in most schools in the capital, Pyongyang, and other major cities, allowing school staff to remotely monitor what’s happening in classrooms by panning and zooming to focus on individual students or teachers.
The government may not yet be fully able to utilize the data it collects, and it currently doesn’t have an intensive network of security cameras in streets and residential areas, possibly due to electricity shortages and the large number of security agents already monitoring public life in Pyongyang and elsewhere.
“For North Koreans, the spread of CCTV means even greater surveillance of their lives, especially if the cameras include automatic detection systems. If such cameras become more broadly used, citizens involved in illicit activities would be especially at risk as facial detection could track their movements throughout cities,” Williams and Slavney wrote.
North Korea Surveillance Cameras Biometric Information Population Monitoring
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »