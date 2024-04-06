North Carolina State: The 2024 NCAA Tournament Cinderella

Introducing your 2024 NCAA Tournament Cinderella … It plays in the ACC , college basketball’s most storied conference. It has an undergraduate enrollment of 26,500. Its head coach was making $2.7 million per year but got an automatic $400,000 bump plus a two-year extension for winning the ACC tournament. It has a robust NIL collective that helped attract an entire starting five of veteran transfers. Its athletic budget is north of $100 million, half of which comes from conference distributions.

It plays in a 19,700-seat arena, the eighth-largest building in Division I. There are two national championship banners hanging from the rafters. This is its fourth Final Four, its 14th Sweet 16. 'If that’s what you want to call us, that’s cool,' DJ Burns, North Carolina State’s smiley, 275-pound center, said of the Cinderella moniker. 'But that’s not how we feel.' Nor should they. But they’re a No. 11 seed, and the lowest seed to win it all was an 8 (Villanova in 1985

