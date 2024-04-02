North Carolina State's Men's and Women's Basketball Teams Reach Final Four

North Carolina State's men's basketball team and women's basketball team have both reached the Final Four for the first time in decades. The men's team last reached the Final Four in 1983, while the women's team last reached it in 1998.

This is a significant achievement for both programs and has generated excitement among fans and alumni. The teams will now compete for a chance to win the national championship.

