North Carolina Republicans override governor's vetoes of sweeping elections bills

North Carolina Republican lawmakers voted to override the Democratic governor’s vetoes on two election bills on Tuesday, giving themselves new power over election administration and shortening a key voting deadline ahead of the 2024 election. North Carolina Gov.

Republican supporters of the legislation say it takes the politics out of election administration, but experts say it could result in a nightmare scenario of deadlocked election boards unable to complete the basic tasks of election administration.

North Carolina Republicans enact voting, election boards changes over Democratic governor's vetoesNorth Carolina Republicans have enacted vote-count restrictions and weakened the governor’s ability to oversee elections and other state regulatory bodies by overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. Narrow GOP supermajorities in the General Assembly overturned five vetoes Tuesday. Two new laws address elections and voting in the ninth-largest state, which is a likely presidential battleground next year. Lawsuits attempting to block some of the new laws are anticipated. One law eliminates

