North Carolina Republicans enact election changes over Democratic governor's vetoes

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein speaks at a rally Tuesday at Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein speaks at a rally Tuesday at Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C.RALEIGH, N.C.

One law would eliminate the governor's power to appoint the State Board of Elections and give it to legislative leaders, while the other would end a three-day grace period to receive and count absentee ballots as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

North Carolina GOP legislators advancing the bills have not focused on Trump's grievances, but rather arguments that the legislation will promote bipartisan consensus in election administration and improve the public's confidence in election results. headtopics.com

The state elections board has been five members, with the governor's party historically holding three of the seats. Beginning Jan. 1, the board will be eight members, chosen by legislative leaders from both major parties and likely creating a 4-4 split among Democrats and Republicans.

The law says the new state board also would have barely a week to decide whether to keep current state elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell on the job or hire someone else. If the board can't decide, the decision would fall to Republican Senate leader Phil Berger. headtopics.com

The omnibus measure also prohibits officials from accepting private money to administer elections and directs state courts to inform elections officials about potential jurors being disqualified because they aren't U.S. citizens, so they can then be removed from voter rolls.

Marc Elias, a Democratic lawyer, said on social media that North Carolina would be sued if the omnibus measure became law, which he called a"voter suppression bill." State courts may not be as sympathetic to litigation — as a majority on the the state Supreme Court are now registered Republicans. headtopics.com

