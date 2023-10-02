North Carolina police search for suspect who allegedly followed, groped victim in a residence hall

Thousands attend Oliver Anthony's free concert in North Carolinain Chapel Hill released photos of a suspect who allegedly committed a sexual assault at one of the campus’s residence halls on Monday night.At about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, police put out an alert to students, faculty and staff, saying they were investigating a report of a groping or sexual assault at McClinton Residence Hall.

At about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, police put out an alert to students, faculty and staff, saying they were investigating a report of a groping or sexual assault at McClinton Residence Hall. The incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m., and according to the preliminary investigation, the suspect followed the victim into the building’s lobby and stairwell.

ROADSIDE STRANGLING VICTIM IDENTIFIED 33 YEARS LATER AS POLICE HUNT KILLER UNC Police are searching for man who allegedly followed a student into a residence hall, groped her and left on Oct. 1, 2023.Once the suspect caught up with the victim, police said, the suspect groped the victim and left using the lobby stairwell.as a male between the ages of 18 and 22. He has short curly hair, and at the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing shorts and a muted green shirt.

Read more:

FoxNews »

North Carolina Budget Forms “Secret Police” That GOP Would Control, Critics Warn“This consolidation of force and coercion is very worrying,” one critic of the provision said.

North Carolina A&T gets 1st win, holds off Norfolk State 28-26Kevin White ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Kenji Christian ran for 118 yards and two more scores as North Carolina A&T earned its first victory in four starts, holding off a fourth-quarter Norfolk State rally to earn a 28-26 win.

North Carolina radio station bans new Met operas over “non-biblical” and LGBTQ materialWCPE, a listener-funded classical music station that serves the Raleigh-Durham area, is protesting the Met’s decision to showcase recently written works by composers from a wide variety of racial a…

Judge Blocks Provisions In North Carolina's New Abortion Law, Nearly All Restrictions Still RemainA federal judge blocked two portions of North Carolina’s new abortion law from taking effect while a lawsuit continues.

North Carolina angler's colorful puddingwife catch may set world record in saltwater fishingConnor Stone, 30, is on the verge of potentially setting a world record in the world of saltwater fishing. In a remarkable catch made back in July, Stone reeled in a vibrant and exotic puddingwife fish.

$13.4 million University Park home was North Texas’ priciest new listing in SeptemberA $13.4 million contemporary University Park estate was the most expensive Dallas-Fort Worth listing to hit the market over the last month.

Thousands attend Oliver Anthony's free concert in North Carolinain Chapel Hill released photos of a suspect who allegedly committed a sexual assault at one of the campus’s residence halls on Monday night.

At about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, police put out an alert to students, faculty and staff, saying they were investigating a report of a groping or sexual assault at McClinton Residence Hall.

The incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m., and according to the preliminary investigation, the suspect followed the victim into the building’s lobby and stairwell.

ROADSIDE STRANGLING VICTIM IDENTIFIED 33 YEARS LATER AS POLICE HUNT KILLER

UNC Police are searching for man who allegedly followed a student into a residence hall, groped her and left on Oct. 1, 2023.Once the suspect caught up with the victim, police said, the suspect groped the victim and left using the lobby stairwell.as a male between the ages of 18 and 22. He has short curly hair, and at the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing shorts and a muted green shirt.

NORTH CAROLINA LAW ENFORCEMENT USING AI TO COMBAT INCREASE IN DISTRACTED DRIVERSAccording to the police department’s press release, the Gender Violence Services Coordinators provide confidential support and advocacy for any student, faculty, staff or post-doctoral scholar impacted by sexual violence, relationship violence, stalking, or sexual and gender-based harassment. More information about the services can be found by visiting gvsc.unc.edu or by calling 919-962-1343.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox