North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s Facebook posts again under scrutiny

Newly unearthed social media posts apparently shared by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson are creating yet more controversy for someone seen as a rising star in the GOP. Robinson, who’s viewed as a front-runner in North Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial primary, has faced backlash for putrid posting in the past (more on that in a moment). But the latest report on offensive social media posts could land him in hot water as well.

Last week, HuffPost reported that his representatives didn’t respond when asked for comment on some truly disgusting and misogynistic Facebook posts he appears to have shared about various women, including Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Taylor Swift, Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey. But that wasn’t the first time Robinson’s social media activity has come under scrutiny.

Read more:

MSNBC »

South Carolina Gov. unveils new education funding dashboard for increased transparencyEarlier today Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office announced their new education funding dashboard website.The new e Read more ⮕

Former Congressman Mark Walker drops out of North Carolina gubernatorial race to launch Congressional bidFormer Republican North Carolina Congressman is running for North Carolina’s 6th Congressional district, currently held by Democrat incumbent Kathy Manning. Read more ⮕

Installation underway of 15 acres of 3D-printed artificial reefs in coastal North CarolinaThe artificial reefs will provide a skeleton for natural reef to grow. Read more ⮕

New Republican Congressional Map Sparks FuryNorth Carolina's new congressional map has sparked accusations of gerrymandering. Read more ⮕

5 adults fatally shot at North Carolina home; Sheriff launches homicide investigationFive adults were found fatally shot in southeastern North Carolina on Thursday. Deputies received a call to investigate the reported homicide at a residence outside Clinton. Read more ⮕

No. 17 North Carolina looks to bounce back from shocking loss as it faces Georgia TechNorth Carolina had its sights on an Atlantic Coast Conference championship, maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. Then, it all came crumbling down. The No. 17 Tar Heels are reeling from a shocking, inexplicable loss at home to a one-win Virginia team that wiped out their best start in more than a quarter-century. Read more ⮕