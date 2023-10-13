North Carolina gears up for Medicaid expansion, aiding hundreds of thousands in need

Federal regulators have given their final approval for North Carolina to begin offering Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults on Dec. 1, state health officials announced on Friday.

NORTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS GIVE FINAL APPROVAL TO CURB DEMOCRATIC GOV. COOPER’S APPOINTMENT POWERS CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The General Assembly passed and Cooper signed in March a Medicaid expansion law, but a state budget also needed to be approved before expansion could be implemented. A two-year budget law took effect earlier this month.

