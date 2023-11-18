North Canton Repair Shop Faces Zoning Violations

David Boettler and his family, owners of the North Canton Repair Shop for over 75 years, are facing 19 zoning violations from the City of North Canton. The violations involve firewood sales and greenhouses, which have been operated the same way for decades. Boettler believes the city wants the area for an entertainment district and is trying to force him out of business. Customers of the repair shop have gathered in support of the small business.





