Nor'easter Aftereffects to Linger into Weekend with Cold Air, Harsh Winds

The aftereffects of a nor'easter will linger into the weekend with cold air and harsh winds creating low Accu Weather RealFeel® Temperatures much of the East. Frost may visit some areas where winds ease.In a maneuver unlike much of the winter season, the storm that unloaded feet of snow on northern New England will not be in a hurry to leave the Northeast.

Effects from the storm, ranging from cold air and gusty winds, will linger into the weekend in much of the eastern part of the United States, During much of the winter season, storms rolled in then quickly departed, but the storm still evolving in the Northeast will be slow to move. Gusty winds and cold air generated by the storm will stick around a bit longer in much of the East and especially he Northeast. A large dip in the jet stream will linger in the Eastern states this weekend in response to the large stor

Nor'easter Weekend Cold Air Harsh Winds Accuweather Realfeel® Temperatures Frost

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



breakingweather / 🏆 497. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Alert: Will Friday’s wet weather linger into the weekend?A few severe storms capable of producing wind damage and hail are possible.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Ohio State Baseball Opens Up Big Ten Play, Wins First Conference SeriesWell this was a turnaround of a weekend after last weekend's dud.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Nor'easter pummels Northeast with strong winds, heavy snow, torrential rainUp to 13 inches of snow has been reported near Killington, Vermont.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Deadly nor'easter pummels Northeast with winds, snow, torrential rainIt may be spring, but winter storm warnings are in effect in the Midwest and the Northeast as snowstorms slam both regions.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Nor'easter set to bring rain, snow and high winds to Mass.A storm system is set to bring rain, wind and some snow to Massachusetts. Rain and sleet overnight will make the Thursday early morning commute a bit of a mess, with some slippery travel through the interior and wet roads and puddles elsewhere.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

Cold air, harsh winds to persist for days in wake of nor'easterIn a feat unlike much of the winter season, the storm poised to unload feet of snow on northern New England will not be in a hurry to leave the Northeast. Effects from the storm, ranging from cold air and gusty winds, will linger for days in much of the eastern part of the United...

Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »