Nonsurgical Treatment for ACL Tears Shows Promise in Healing

ACL tears are one of the most common and debilitating knee injuries that can hobble both professional and amateur athletes. It’s long been thought that a torn ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, has limited ability to heal on its own and requires surgery. Recent research suggests that a nonsurgical treatment, including physical therapy, could be as effective, sparking controversy among surgeons who perform dozens of ACL reconstructions every year.

The study, published in June in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that 90% of ACL tears in 80 participants showed signs of healing on an MRI after they followed a new bracing protocol. Many of the patients, mostly competitive or recreational athletes, also reported good knee stability and function, and were able to return to their sport a year late

