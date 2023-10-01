Nonprofit wants to join fight against 9 new cell towers along Jersey Shore

on Sept. 27 in federal court on behalf of its Monmouth members in an effort to stop the towers from being built along Ocean Avenue near the boardwalk.

“In contrast to the immediate and irreparable injury being suffered by Verizon, its customers, and the public interest, the defendants will suffer no significant injury if the court issues the requested injunction,” the suit read. “As such, Verizon is entitled to a judgment and order of permanent injunction compelling defendants to approve the small wireless facilities application ... and issue any other approvals required to allow Verizon to install the nine small wireless facilities proposed to be located on Ocean Avenue.”

The move follows a lawsuit filed earlier in the month in whichMonmouth County, arguing that the company’s application to build the towers was unlawfully denied.

The multinational telecommunications conglomerate is seeking a court order that will require the county to agree to the placement of the towers on county-owned right-of-way and to execute a landowner consent form that the company has claimed is a necessary prerequisite of its application to the state for a permit, according to a release from Children’s Health Defense. On Aug. 8, the CountyVerizon’s request for placement and refused to execute the landowner consent form.

“Verizon’s position is that a state environmental agency cannot regulate environmental impacts of wireless infrastructure, even when they result in adverse effects on listed species,” said Scott McCollough, Children’s Health Defense’s lead counsel in the motion to intervene. “These towers pose potential risks toLocal residents have voiced safety and environmental concerns over the project since Jan. 2021, when Verizon first filed an application with the city to obtain permits to construct the towers.

The company’s initial plan called for 20 towers, but Verizon ultimately agreed to scale the project down to nine.

In petitioning to officially join the legal fight over the towers, the non-profit group says it’s working on behalf of individuals who live in the immediate vicinity of the proposed facilities who say they would be directly affected by their placement and operation.

“Even if the Intervenors may not intervene as a matter of right, they have a significant interest in the outcome of the instant litigation...and would be affected by the outcome,” the motion states. “They also have unique and additional claims that are not likely to be raised by the County Defendants.”

Others have argued that the towers could hurt business and tourism in the Shore town. The grassroots organization

has argued, “the installation of 5G technology is a controversial topic, and many potential buyers may be hesitant to purchase property in an area where such technology has been installed.”, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., said “Belmar’s pristine beaches create significant seasonal revenue which helps to sustain the town’s economy throughout the year. Local community leaders and residents of Belmar have reasonably argued that the 30-foot 5G towers will obstruct ocean views, devalue real estate, hurt tourism and harm local businesses.”It was unclear how long the court had to make it decision on whether or not to allow Children’s Health Defense to intervene in the case.

