Nonprofit Urges Town to Honor Bill Russell and Confront Its Troubled Past

Bill Russell, a basketball legend, faced racism and bigotry in 1960s Boston. A nonprofit is now urging the town of Reading to honor Russell's memory and confront its troubled past. They are calling for a permanent Bill Russell Day and an official statement recognizing the mistreatment he experienced in Reading.





