Nonprofit seeks insight from devices left behind by veterans who died by suicide

The cell phones, tablets and laptops left behind by veterans who died by suicide may offer insight that could help prevent future military suicides, according to a nonprofit dedicated to analyzing the data from the devices.

Veterans are 57% more at risk for suicide than non-military adults, and around 6,000 veterans die by suicide each year, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs."I think we can prevent needless suffering and a ton of loss of life," Ford said.

"Some of his Army buddies told me that he was making them laugh while they were being shelled in Afghanistan," David McDaniel told ABC News. Conor's death was determined to be a suicide. The district attorney's office concluded that the officers' actions were justified. headtopics.com

Ford says the nonprofit uses machine learning, a subfield of artificial intelligence, to analyze texts and notes in order to determine sentiment or emotional tone, such as anger or desperation. He says they can also track phone usage of the deceased veterans to monitor their past sleep cycles and trace their past geo-locations.

Ford's team includes Ph.D.s in clinical psychology and suicide researchers. A scientific advisory committee helps steer where and what to look for on the devices. headtopics.com

Read more:

ABC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Nonprofit distributed over $100,000 worth of free overdose reversal medication during ACL Fest Weekend 1The Austin City Limits Music Festival has teamed up with an overdose prevention nonprofit to teach people about the dangers of fentanyl.

Sanders Report: Major Nonprofit Hospitals Fail Poor Patients, Exploit Tax BreaksRather than providing affordable medical care for low-income patients, some are instead enriching executives.

Maine nonprofit purchases PFAS-contaminated farm for research on chemicals in agriculture | WBUR NewsA nonprofit group has purchased a central Maine farm that is heavily contaminated with PFAS and is opening it up to researchers with the goal of shedding light on ways to handle 'forever chemicals' on farms.

Florida-based nonprofit evacuates Americans from Israel, asks ‘where is’ State DeptFlorida-based Project DYNAMO has participated in evacuation operations in Afghanistan, Maui and Ukraine, and has now set its infrastructure and efforts to Israel.

Marshall Ramsey: DelayNonprofit Mississippi News

Pop-up homes to create new village for displaced Maui wildfire victimsA nonprofit is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in Maui by providing pop-up housing.