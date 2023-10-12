Nonprofit seeks insight from devices left behind by veterans who died by suicide

The cell phones, tablets and laptops left behind by veterans who died by suicide may offer insight that could help prevent future military suicides, according to a nonprofit dedicated to analyzing the data from the devices.
Veterans are 57% more at risk for suicide than non-military adults, and around 6,000 veterans die by suicide each year, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs."I think we can prevent needless suffering and a ton of loss of life," Ford said.
"Some of his Army buddies told me that he was making them laugh while they were being shelled in Afghanistan," David McDaniel told ABC News. Conor's death was determined to be a suicide. The district attorney's office concluded that the officers' actions were justified. headtopics.com
Ford says the nonprofit uses machine learning, a subfield of artificial intelligence, to analyze texts and notes in order to determine sentiment or emotional tone, such as anger or desperation. He says they can also track phone usage of the deceased veterans to monitor their past sleep cycles and trace their past geo-locations.
Ford's team includes Ph.D.s in clinical psychology and suicide researchers. A scientific advisory committee helps steer where and what to look for on the devices. headtopics.com