Nonprofit organization runs medical clinic in Haiti amid ongoing unrest

Partners In Development (PID), a nonprofit organization based in Ipswich, Mass., runs one of the few remaining medical clinic s in Haiti 's capital city of Port-au-Prince amid ongoing unrest in the country. Tali Marcelin, the president of PID, told Fox News Digital that their clinic has seen an uptick in patients throughout the past few weeks due to several healthcare facilities closing and other nonprofits pulling out of the area.
Fighting has broken out in Haiti’s capital since late February as gangs have battled police for control of Port-au-Prince. Earlier last month, armed gangs attacked Haiti’s National Penitentiary, releasing nearly 4,000 inmates, and the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil prison, releasing an additional 1,000 plus inmates. US EVACUATES FIRST AMERICAN CITIZENS FROM PORT-AU-PRINCE AS HAITI CRISIS DEEPENS The United Nations estimated last year that 80% of Port-au-Prince is under the control or influence of gang
