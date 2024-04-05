Nonprofit Hospitals Add Concierge Physician Practices

Nonprofit hospitals are adding concierge physician practices , charging patients annual membership fees for easier access to their doctors. This trend has been adopted by large hospital systems such as Northwestern Medicine, Penn Medicine, University Hospitals, and Baptist Health.

Critics argue that concierge medicine exacerbates primary care shortages and increases healthcare costs, while benefiting tax-exempt hospitals financially.

