The nonprofit organization,, will be handing out the sprays as a way to educate people about the dangers of Fentanyl and to get the life-saving opioid reversal medicine in more hands.

Naloxone is the name of the medicine — Narcan is a brand name. It’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription, use to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.This Must Be the Place will attend dozens of music festivals this year to distribute more than 30,000 naloxone kits.

“We strive to continually update and evolve our safety and security protocols, which includes education and preventative measures to keep people safe,” ACL officials saidsynthetic opioid that is considered exponentially more addictive than heroin and is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. A tiny amount, 2 milligrams, ingested into the body can be fatal. headtopics.com

It costs less than a penny to buy the chemicals needed to make a lethal dose of fentanyl, making its potential availability “virtually limitless,” she said. The drug is frequently mixed into the supplies of other drugs or pressed into counterfeit prescription pills, like oxycodone. Some people never know they are taking it.More than 100,000 deaths a year have been linked to drug overdoses since 2020 in the U.S., about two-thirds of those are related to fentanyl.

