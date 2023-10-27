Nolte: Paramount CEO Pledges to Go down with the Diversity Ship

“I, our senior leadership team, and our board believe that we will be more successful with DE&I at the core of our business,” he“We all come from different places, and understanding people’s perspectives is actually what this week is all about,” heHAHAHAHAHAhahahahaha…. Hey, how are those super-expensiveInstead of calling it DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion), they should be honest and call it DIE.
DEI isn’t about hiring more racial minorities, something no one disagrees with. Certainly not me. I grew up in the glorious eighties when the world’s biggest movie star was black (Eddie Murphy), the two biggest TV stars were black (Oprah Winfrey, Bill Cosby), our sports heroes were black (Mike Tyson, Bo Jackson), our favorite comedians were black (Murphy again and Richard Pryor), and all of our sisters had posters of Prince and a still-black Michael Jackson on their bedroom walls.
It’s not racial minorities in starring roles anyone objects to, not in a country that has embraced Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman. No, it’s the in-your-face, spellbreaking virtue-signaling. Honestly, when Paramount has Planet Stacy Abrams emerge inas President of United Earth, that’s your DEI right there — violate the storytelling spell for a virtue-signaling political announcement.I am curious what Paramount stockholders think about this. headtopics.com
I am curious what Paramount stockholders think about this. I have nearly 4,000 movies and a hundred or so TV shows on DVD and Blu-ray. I don't need Paramount+. There's plenty of "new" stuff from the past yet to be discovered.