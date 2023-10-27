The Lincoln Bedroom, one of the more iconic spaces in the White House, is looked after by White House curators. They worked closely with first lady Laura Bush in a 2004 refurbishment that added curtains, wallpaper and upholstery, plus new purple satin bed hangings. (Bruce M.

Now four curators — Betty Monkman (who served 1967-2002), William Allman (1976-2017), Lydia Tederick (1979-2023) and Melissa Naulin (2003-present, the current associate curator of decorative arts) — have written a book:. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how many of the pieces were acquired and how they tell the story of changing tastes of a young nation.

The curators’ office, located on the ground floor in part of what was the original kitchen, holds lots of files and a research library. According to first lady Jill Biden’s office, the curatorial team usually includes four to six people. Donna Hayashi Smith is the acting curator. Allman says the chief person is usually just called “the Curator,” but people often add the word “Chief” to distinguish the top position from the other office staff. headtopics.com

Antiques are now protected in various ways from the hundreds of thousands of people who visit the White House every year. Curators try to limit damage. For example, stain-resistant coatings are applied to textiles that get lots of wear and tear. Allman says the butlers and housekeeping staff are always on alert for spills and have special techniques for gently blotting and treating the fabric. Tables in public spaces have custom glass tops to protect them from guests’ wine glasses at receptions.

On another occasion, she says, a guest of Barbara Bush sat on the edge of the table in the State Dining Room set up for a buffet. “The table started slanting and things started to move,” Monkman recalls, adding that it sent some plates and food flying. “I think the butlers managed to save everything.” headtopics.com

