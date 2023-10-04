Nobel Prize in literature to be announced in Stockholm

similar to Wednesday, when a press release divulging the names of the three chemistry laureates was sent to Swedish media hours before the official press event to unveil the winners.

Last year, French author Annie Ernaux won the prize for what the prize-giving Swedish Academy called “the courage and clinical acuity” of books rooted in her small-town background in the Normandy region of northwest France.

Ernaux was just the 17th woman among the 119 Nobel literature laureates. The literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers, as well as too male-dominated.was awarded to Moungi Bawendi of MIT, Louis Brus of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. headtopics.com

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences ends the awards season on Monday.of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma when they collect their Nobel Prizes at the award ceremonies in December.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Nobel Prize in literature to be announced in StockholmThe Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday, with the new laureate, or laureates, joining an illustrious list of past winners that ranges from Toni Morrison to Ernest Hemingway and Jean-Paul Sartre — who turned down the prize in 1964.

Nobel Peace Prize could give a glimmer of hope amid era of conflict and climate crisisThe Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded in Norway on Friday, as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine rages on and other flashpoints threaten to ignite across the globe.

Names of purported Nobel chemistry prize winners inadvertently releasedSweden's Royal Academy of Sciences on Wednesday inadvertently published names of three scientists it said had won this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry, although the award-giving institute said the decision was still hours away.

Studying Speeding Electrons Earns Nobel Prize for PhysicsThree scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for studying how electrons zip around the atom during in the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.

A look at possible contenders for the 2023 Nobel Peace PrizeThe Nobel Peace Prize, once focused on efforts to end war, increasingly recognizes work in human rights and providing succor to the oppressed and disadvantaged.

Nobel Prize for Medicine Awarded to COVID Vaccine PioneersThis year’s Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine has been awarded to two scientists who laid the groundwork years ago for the mRNA research that made COVID-19 vaccines possible.