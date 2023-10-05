Nobel Peace Prize awarded to imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi for fighting oppression of women in Iran

A Russian missile strike has killed a 10-year-old boy and injured two dozen other people in the northeastern Ukrainian city of KkarkivRussian lawmakers will consider rescinding ratification of global nuclear test ban, speaker saysBritain’s main opposition Labour Party has won an emphatic victory in a special election for a Scottish district that was watched as an indicator of the party’s...

Turkish warplanes have carried out airstrikes on sites believed to be used by U.S.

Read more:

sdut »

Live updates: Nobel Peace prize 2023 is set to be awardedThe winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity's most coveted accolades, will soon be made public. Follow here for the latest.

Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate changeThe winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be soon be revealed and the annual guessing game is reaching its climax.

Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate changeThe winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be soon be revealed and the annual guessing game is reaching its climax

Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate changeThe winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be soon be revealed and the annual guessing game is reaching its climax.

Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate changeThe winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be soon be revealed and the annual guessing game is reaching its climax.

Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate changeThe winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be soon be revealed and the annual guessing game is reaching its climax