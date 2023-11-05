Noah Webster: The Forgotten Founding Father Who Shaped American Identity

Noah Webster fought for American independence with the one weapon mightier than the sword. He wielded his pen with great influence on the identity of the sprawling, proud and ambitious new United States. The New England native’s impact on our national heritage proved far greater than just the new words of the American-English dictionary that still bears his name.

'Webster was very much in the truest sense of the word a patriotic American,' Peter Sokolowski, 'dictionary ambassador' and editor at large for Merriam-Webster, based in Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital. MEET THE AMERICAN WHO GAVE US NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN, THORNTON PRINCE, MAN OF MANY PASSIONS 'He believed the new political America also needed a new cultural America, that there had to be cultural identity as distinct from Britain as our new political identity was distinct from Britain.' Webster was an outspoken advocate of American independence during the era of rebellion and early nationhood. The lexicographer was pen pals with Founding Fathers John Adams, Ben Franklin, Alexander Hamilton and the new nation’s greatest swordsman, George Washington. Webster has been dubbed 'The Forgotten Founding Father,' most notably in the 2012 biography of that name by Joshua Kendall. 'Webster was very much in the truest sense of the word a patriotic America

