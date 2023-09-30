Noah Kiani kicks 4 FGs, including 30-yarder in OT; Alcorn State beats Alabama State 23-20

Aaron Allen passed for 370 yards and two touchdowns and Noah Kiani kicked a 30-yard field goal in overtime to help Alcorn State beat Alabama State 23-20. Allen completed 32 of 46 passes with an interception and Kiani, who also connected from 39 yards to close the first quarter and from 24 yards as time in regulation expired, tied his career high with three made field goals.

Monterio Hunt had six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown for Alcorn State (2-3, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Kiani, however, had a 39-yard attempt blocked by Tre Phillips and James Burgess scooped up the ball and scored from 75 yards out to give Alabama State (1-3, 0-2) a 20-17 lead with 9:20 left in the fourth quarter. Burgess intercepted a pass on Alcorn State’s ensuing drive but the Hornets gave it right back when Tyler Smith forced a fumble by Ja’Won Howell that was recovered by Malachi Bailey at the Braves 5.

