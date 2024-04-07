Noah Kahan Surprises Audience at Olivia Rodrigo's Concert

Noah Kahan surprised the audience at Olivia Rodrigo 's sold-out GUTS World Tour at Madison Square Garden by joining her on stage for a performance of their hit song ' Stick Season '. Kahan disguised himself with a blond wig to stay anonymous during the show.

Rodrigo expressed her excitement and gratitude for Kahan's surprise appearance on Instagram.

Noah Kahan Olivia Rodrigo Concert Surprise Performance Stick Season Blond Wig

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Noah Kahan for Surprise ‘Stick Season’ Duet at MSGDuring the first night of her 'Guts' tour shows in Madison Square Garden, Olivia Rodrigo brought out Noah Kahan for a duet of “Stick Season.'

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo Duets With Noah Kahan During Her NYC ConcertOlivia Rodrigo invited Noah Kahan to join her onstage at Madison Square Garden during her Friday, April 5, concert for a surprise duet

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Watch Noah Kahan Surprise With Olivia Rodrigo In New YorkThe duo finally performed together during Rodrigo's first of four shows at Madison Square Garden, much to the delight of the packed crowd.

Source: SPIN - 🏆 258. / 63 Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Sold Out Madison Square Garden Crowd with Noah Kahan ‘Stick Season’ DuetJoining the 'Vampire' singer's sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 5, Noah Kahan hit the stage to perform a duet of 'Stick Season” with Olivia Rodrigo.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

See Noah Kahan Bring Out Shawn Mendes for ‘Stick Season’ at Toronto ConcertNoah Kahan welcomed Shawn Mendes onstage Saturday at his Toronto concert to join him on 'Stick Season.'

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

See Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan Perform ‘She Calls Me Back’ Together in NashvilleKacey Musgraves brought out surprise guest Noah Kahan to perform 'She Calls Me Back' together at her 'Deeper Well' album release gig in Nashville.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »