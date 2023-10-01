Noah Kahan adds 2nd MSG show to 2024 tour

Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 15 before his July 16Besides the New York City shows, the singer added shows in Massachusetts, Colorado, Minnesota, Tennessee, North Carolina and Ontario.

“I don’t think there is any combination of words that could truly capture my disbelief at the response to this tour announce,” . “I never imagined any version of my life playing out this way, but here we are adding even more shows to the WABHF tour.”

Read more:

njdotcom »

WNBA playoffs: Aces finish 2nd straight sweep to reach 2nd straight FinalsIn a season dominated by expectations of a clash between two WNBA superteams, the Las Vegas Aces just held up their end of the bargain.

WNBA playoffs: Aces finish 2nd straight sweep to reach 2nd straight FinalsIn a season dominated by expectations of a clash between two WNBA superteams, the Las Vegas Aces just held up their end of the bargain.

John Mayer is currently on his ‘Solo Tour.’ How much are tickets?The 7-time Grammy winner is headlining at MSG on Oct. 3-4.

U2 christens Sphere in Las Vegas as Bono hails ‘mad bastard’ MSG owner James Dolan“This one, yeah — it’s probably the most passionate business project I’ve had,” Sphere and MSG owner James Dolan told The Post.

Tedeschi Trucks Welcomes Trey Anastasio, Norah Jones At MSGTedeschi Trucks Band welcomed Phish's Trey Anastasio and Norah Jones for its debut performance at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Peak inside U2's visually stunning premiere concert at Las Vegas' MSG SphereBono recognized Paul McCartney, who was in the crowd Friday night, saying the MSG Sphere may have solved the problem The Beatles started at She Stadium nearly 60 years ago.

Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 15 before his July 16Besides the New York City shows, the singer added shows in Massachusetts, Colorado, Minnesota, Tennessee, North Carolina and Ontario.

“I don’t think there is any combination of words that could truly capture my disbelief at the response to this tour announce,”

. “I never imagined any version of my life playing out this way, but here we are adding even more shows to the WABHF tour.”

Tickets for the new “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” dates are available on