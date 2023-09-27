No Worcestershire sauce needed - Lea & Perrins puts Bloody Mary mix in ready-to-drink bottle

A traditional Bloody Mary cocktail includes tomato juice, Worchestershire sauce and vodka. You will have to add the vodka to this mix. Lea & Perrins on Sept. 27, 2023, launched Zesty Bloody Mary Mix that is ready-to drink as is or by adding vodka. The maker of Worcestershire sauce said the mix is its first innovation in more than a decade.

(Photo provided by Lea & Perrins)

One of the key ingredients in a traditional Bloody Mary cocktail is Worcestershire sauce. We can’t spell it or pronounce it but we know it’s there along with tomato juice, salt and pepper, Tabasco and lemon juice - and vodka., the inventor of Worcestershire sauce, today launched what it said is its “first innovation in more than a decade.”

Its new Zesty Bloody Mary Mix, create in partnership with George’s Beverage Company, is ready to drink. The brand said the mix “is a premium and carefully crafted beverage mix – ready to drink over ice or with vodka for a traditional boozy take.” headtopics.com

Lea & Perrins said the handcrafted mix made in small batches is mildly spicy “and features flavors derived from premium ingredients including fresh tomato juice, fresh horseradish, fresh lemon juice, celery, and a cayenne-based hot sauce.”

Sep. 27, 2023, 8:15 a.m.

Greg David, CEO and president of George’s Beverage Company, said the mix is “unlike anything we have done before and is the most delicious craft cocktail mixer our team has ever created.”

David said the Zesty Bloody Mary Mix is “sure to please even the most finicky Bloody Mary drinker, it is a flavor bomb in a bottle.”

The Zesty Bloody Mary Mix is available to purchase at grocery stores and specialty spirit retailers nationwide.

To celebrate the new mix, BLT Restaurant Group will offer The Blood Mary Dinner at locations in New York, New York; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 28-Oct. 8. The meal includes a Lea & Perrins Zesty Bloody Mary, a steak infused with Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce and a skewer of Lea & Perrins Calabrian chili marinated grilled shrimp.