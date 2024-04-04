No Winning Ticket Sold in Powerball, Jackpot Reaches $1.23 Billion

No tickets matching all six numbers were sold in Wednesday evening's multi-state Powerball game, pushing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $1.23 billion -- the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball number was 15. The potential jackpot of $1.09 billion was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Two tickets matching five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold in California and are each worth $1,622,808, according to California lottery officials.One was sold at the Albertsons at 220 E. Bonita Ave. in San Dimas, and the other was sold at Oxnard Shores Bottle Shop at 1035 Harbor Blvd. in Oxnard.Other tickets matching five numbers were sold in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Washington, and two were sold in Massachusetts, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.SUGGESTED:There have been 40 drawings since Ja

