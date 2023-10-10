'No timetable' for coach Juwan Howard's return at Michigan - ESPN

Associate head coach Phil Martelli has been the acting head coach with Howard sidelined, but Washington represented Michigan at Big Ten media day in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Washington said Howard is motivated to return following surgery last month to fix an aortic aneurysm and repair his aortic valve.

"I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health," Howard said in a statement after the procedure."My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. Eagle, Dr. Patel, Dr.

"He's a very motivated individual to get back," Washington said Tuesday."There is no timetable. We want him back when he's ready. He's going to listen to his team of doctors. He's going to go through the process of working through his rehab and getting healthy. I know the competitive spirit that he is. We're just going to hold down the fort. headtopics.com

Read more:

espn »

Week 6 takeaways - Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma flex muscles - ESPNThe Wolverines, Bulldogs and Sooners had statement wins, while Miami lost after a very questionable decision.

Packers-Raiders MNF: Kicker brothers Anders, Daniel Carlson to battle - ESPN - Green Bay Packers Blog- ESPNIn a family first, Anders and Daniel Carlson will face each other in the same game on Monday night.

Brian Burns emblematic of Panthers' struggles in rebuilding year - ESPN - Carolina Panthers Blog- ESPNThe Panthers said this isn't a rebuild -- but at 0-5, it clearly is -- and they could really use the first-round picks offered for Burns in 2022.

Buffalo Bills face huge test with defensive injuries piling up - ESPN - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPNThe hits keep coming for a Bills defense that had been among the league's best. Who has to step up next?

NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings, Round of 8 Qualifiers after Charlotte RovalMike Pryson covered auto racing for the Jackson (Mich.) Citizen Patriot and MLive Media Group from 1991 until joining Autoweek in 2011. He won several Michigan Associated Press and national Associated Press Sports Editors awards for auto racing coverage and was named the 2000 Michigan Auto Racing Fan Club’s Michigan Motorsports Writer of the Year. A Michigan native, Mike spent three years after college working in southwest Florida before realizing that the land of Disney and endless summer was n

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard to join Florida's coaching staff during the WNBA's offseasonAtlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard now has a second job. Howard formally joined Florida’s coaching staff and will be on the bench of a college competitor and her mother’s alma mater. The former Kentucky standout and the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft will be an assistant under Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley and serve as the team’s director of player personnel. She will work with the Gators during the WNBA’s offseason. Howard’s mother, Rhvonja “RJ” Avery, played for Florida from 1987 to 1991 and