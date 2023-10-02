No, Star Wars Hasn't Just Retconned Return Of The Jedi's Jizz Music

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Star Wars fans can relax, Return of the Jedi's beloved jizz music hasn't just been retconned. George Lucas' Star Wars galaxy has always been delightfully diverse. Both the first Star Wars movie and Return of the Jedi featured a stunning number of different alien species, notably in the Mos Eisley Cantina and Jabba's Palace.

The Return of the Jedi junior novelization officially referred to "jizz music," a term that - in the real world - dates back to the 19th century. It originally meant "energy," but swiftly came to have a far more colorful meaning, one that has amused generations of Star Wars fans. Now, though, a short story in the anthology book From A Certain Point Of View: Return Of The Jedi has generated something of a surreal backlash, with many accusing Disney of a great jizz retcon.

Is Disney Trying To Erase Jizz From The Star Wars Galaxy? Lucasfilm Publishing has been celebrating the anniversaries of the Star Wars original trilogy by releasing a range of superb anthologies, From A Certain Point of View, each of which contain short stories by various authors. These flesh out background and secondary characters in the movies, offering unique insights into their arcs and motivations.

Read more:

screenrant »

Star Wars: Ahsoka's Thrawn Teamed Up With Anakin Skywalker During the Clone WarsHow does Thrawn know Anakin Skywalker?

Star Wars Has Retconned George Lucas' Original Vision For Emperor PalpatineThe new Star Wars era is retconning Lucas' vision.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's 11 Most Memorable QuotesWhat are Obi-Wan’s best quotes?

Star Wars Latest Droid Rebellion Can Learn From This Groundbreaking Legends StoryStar Wars' Legends most infamous droid uprising.

Across The Spider-Verse's Original Ending Was Fixed Because Of Star WarsStar Wars inspired Across the Spider-Verse's end.

Ahsoka Breaks A Jedi Record That Star Wars Will Easily Destroy Again In 2024Ahsoka's 7th episode features plenty of Jedi.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Star Wars fans can relax, Return of the Jedi's beloved jizz music hasn't just been retconned. George Lucas' Star Wars galaxy has always been delightfully diverse. Both the first Star Wars movie and Return of the Jedi featured a stunning number of different alien species, notably in the Mos Eisley Cantina and Jabba's Palace. The latter even featured a swinging jazz soundtrack, although - of course - the in-universe name had to be switched up a little.

The Return of the Jedi junior novelization officially referred to "jizz music," a term that - in the real world - dates back to the 19th century. It originally meant "energy," but swiftly came to have a far more colorful meaning, one that has amused generations of Star Wars fans. Now, though, a short story in the anthology book From A Certain Point Of View: Return Of The Jedi has generated something of a surreal backlash, with many accusing Disney of a great jizz retcon.

Is Disney Trying To Erase Jizz From The Star Wars Galaxy? Lucasfilm Publishing has been celebrating the anniversaries of the Star Wars original trilogy by releasing a range of superb anthologies, From A Certain Point of View, each of which contain short stories by various authors. These flesh out background and secondary characters in the movies, offering unique insights into their arcs and motivations. Sometimes the choices are amusing - nobody expected to explore the sarlacc's story in Return of the Jedi - but others are deeply impactful. Slipped in among these tales, however, one - "Fancy Man" by Phil Szostak - doesn't refer to jizz music. It refers to jatz music instead.

Related: Star Wars Original Trilogy Cast & Character Guide

Unsurprisingly, the Star Wars fandom seems to be furious. Few seem prepared to let go of their beloved jizz music, and many are appalled at the idea of jatz standards. Ironically, though, this isn't a Disney retcon at all; their complaints are 30 years out of date.

Jatz Music Is 30 Years Old Jatz music was first mentioned 30 years ago, in a WEG sourcebook. From that point on, the terms jizz and jatz have been used interchangeably in Star Wars, both in canon and Legends - and even on official Lucasfilm websites. Sourcebooks and even novels have mentioned both jizz and jatz music, with writers switching between the terms with barely a second thought (although perhaps with a snigger). From A Certain Point Of View: Return of the Jedi continues this trend, canonizing the fact the music has many different names:

"Jatz was, of course, one of the most popular forms of performed and recorded music in the entire galaxy, including Outer Rim worlds such as Orto. It came to be known by many names, some less palatable than others, over time and across cultures."

Far from retconning jizz out of existence, the short story actually seems to be confirming the joke works in-universe as well. (This does, of course, make it rather amusing that "jizz" was first mentioned in a junior novelization.) All this means Star Wars fans can relax; no, Disney isn't taking their beloved jizz away from them.