No Risk of Bird Flu from Cooked Meat and Pasteurized Milk, Say Experts

Amid an outbreak of bird flu , also known as the H5N1 virus, in poultry and cattle, there is no risk of humans getting sick from America's food supply , if meat is cooked and milk is pasteurized, according to federal agencies and veterinarians that spoke to ABC News. "Commercial food, so, milk and meat are going to be fine. Especially with pasteurization and cooking, it kills this virus," Dr.

Jeff Bender, a public health veterinarian and professor at the school of public health at the University of Minnesota, told ABC News. "The concern, or the unknown is, what about unpasteurized milk or unpasteurized cheeses? That's why we've seen the concern from the FDA, from the USDA, from the CDC, saying we just don't know, therefore don't consume that," Bender adde

Bird Flu H5N1 Virus Outbreak Poultry Cattle Food Supply Cooked Meat Pasteurized Milk Unpasteurized Milk Unpasteurized Cheeses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



6abc / 🏆 250. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Human case of bird flu reported in Texas, CDC says risk to public is lowA human case of H5N1, also known as bird flu, has been identified in Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

US Government Confirms Low Health Risk from H1N1 Bird FluThe US government has confirmed that there is a low health risk to the public following the second-ever human infection of the H1N1 strain of bird flu. Several government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are investigating the situation. The government is taking the health and safety of the American public seriously and is committed to addressing the issue.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Bird flu outbreak poses no risk to safety of America’s food supply, say expertsProper food preparation helps ensure protection.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Sue Bird On Documentary 'Sue Bird: In The Clutch,' Megan Rapinoe EngagementRandi Richardson is a reporter for NBC News' TODAY.com based in Brooklyn.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

US reports its first case of bird flu in a domestic baby goatRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Bird flu outbreak devastates seal colonies, sparking US environmental emergencyAvian influenza, stemming from a global outbreak starting in 2020, has caused the deaths of millions of birds and now poses a threat to marine mammals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »