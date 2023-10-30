No phone, no car, no shelter: How do you get cancer treatment, or a diagnosis, in Salt Lake City?

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Darren Ray at The Inn Between hospice and care center in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
“They said it’s time for you to go home,” the 62-year old recalled, “and I told them I don’t have one.” He spent that first night a few blocks away, sleeping at a familiar park near his old Central City apartment. He was assaulted that evening, he said, but continued to sleep there for about a month, until he finally had some place better to go. All the while, he was making his way up to the University of Utah Hospital for appointments.
A new resource center for medically vulnerable Utahns will open in a former motel in Sandy this winter. But the much-anticipated addition comes only after a patchwork of existing safety nets imploded during the pandemic, explained Melody Newey, case management supervisor at Huntsman Cancer Institute.(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Darren Ray shows his living space at The Inn Between hospice and care center in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
“I was hurt bad and living in a park and getting ready to go through radiation. And I got denied here because there was people much worse than than me? Goodness gracious,” Ray said. “How many people are not as bad as me and still need to be housed?”
"I think a lot of people assume people want to be unhoused and they're just not doing enough," said Amy Horyna, manager of patient and family support services at Huntsman Cancer Institute. "But you get enough of the cards stacked against you, it's really hard to overcome that."
The chronically homeless man needed a reliable way to communicate. The team provided him with a phone so they could update him on his treatment, case manager Sean Hadley said.They can also meet people where they are — at care homes, shelters or on the street — to provide palliative care through a program called Huntsman at Home. And patients can be set up with a Medicaid program called Modivcare, which transports them to and from medical appointments.