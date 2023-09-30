No One Will Save You's Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Drops Below 60% Despite Critical Acclaim

In contrast, the critical score is 81%. No One Will Save You's audience score on Rotten Tomatoes slipped under 60%, indicating very mixed reviews from general viewers. As of writing, the horror movie holds a 58% rating on the site.

This drop signifies a divide between audiences and critics, as the critical score lands on a more favorable 81%. Although critics are typically harsher than audiences, No One Will Save You endures the opposite effect as casual viewers seem underwhelmed by the Hulu movie.

Why Is No One Will Save You's Audience Score So Mixed? One of the major reasons for No One Will Save You's mixed reviews could be because of its ending. No One Will Save You ends somewhat ambiguously and in a manner that leaves room for interpretation. As a result, not everyone will understand what it means or what is really happening in the final scenes. Considering many movies revolve around the alien invasion concept and seem to be building up to a twist, it's understandable some audiences wanted a more substantial and absolute conclusion.

