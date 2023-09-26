No One Will Save You's Ending Criticism Totally Misses The Movie's Point

No One Will Save You's criticism misses the point. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary While No One Will Save You is being praised by many viewers and critics, others are not too satisfied with its ending — the latter seem to miss the movie's point.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for No One Will Save You.

No One Will Save You's Ending Makes It A Unique Alien Invasion Movie In its first few arcs, No One Will Save You primarily revolves around Brynn's resistance against the central invasion. While the movie initially hints at how there is more to Brynn's overarching story than meets the eye, none of its initial revelations surrounding the townsfolk's hatred towards Brynn would have made sense if it wasn't for the film's divisive ending. Most regular alien horror movies unfold as sci-fi adventures like War of The Worlds, where the main characters struggle to survive an alien invasion until humanity finally wins the war against them.

However, only a few movies like Nope, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and No One Will Save You dare to bring a human narrative to their alien invasion stories. Instead of focusing solely on humanity's unrelenting will to survive, these movies use aliens as a narrative device to explore something that feels more personal, primal, and emotionally resonant. No One Will Save You's ending plays a crucial role in bringing this sense of relatability to its portrayal of an alien invasion and how it reflects Brynn's grief, guilt, and social isolation. It allows the movie to rise above other run-of-the-mill alien narratives that portray extraterrestrials in a one-dimensional light.

No One Will Save You's Ending Raises The Stakes Of The Central Alien Invasion In many ways, No One Will Save You's ending highlights how the central invasion is a visual metaphor for Brynn's guilt. In the movie's opening arc, Brynn tries to escape the pain of accidentally killing her childhood best friend, Maude, by writing letters to her. She even creates a miniature model of her town to achieve something similar. However, despite her best efforts to escape her past, her guilt shows up at her doorstep one night and haunts her by gradually invading everything around her. Ultimately, this invasion sets her free because, although it makes her face her dire past, it helps her accept her guilt for killing Maude.

By portraying how Brynn ultimately confronts her past mistakes, accepts them, and earns the aliens' empathy and respect, No One Will Save You shows how both physical and emotional stakes were involved in Brynn's journey for survival. Without the poignant ending, Brynn's narrative would have revolved around her physical battle against the aliens. However, No One Will Save You's ending emphasizes how, more than a physical battle against the invasion, Brynn is also fighting a mental one against her past, making her ending victory and catharsis all the more satisfying.