No one is happier than Jamaal Bowman about Kevin McCarthy being ousted

It was a bold move led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), but the vote couldn’t have come at a better time for Democrats as it will hide some of their recent political scandals. Regardless of one’s feelings on whether McCarthy’s ouster was warranted or not, the fact of the matter is to vote to do so now was a poorly timed decision.Consider the saga of Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).

The optics were horrible, and Bowman was drowning in controversy and negative press. He was facing expulsion from Congress. And then Gaetz threw him a life preserver. The new official hat of Democrat Socialist @JamaalBowmanNY @RepBowman #FireAlarm #Bowmaninsurrection #JamaalBowman— Chris Tremoglie - MEDIA (@chriswtremo) October 2, 2023

This is important because, if charged, Bowman’s alleged actions constitute a major crime — perhaps even multiple ones — that constitutes a significant jail sentence. One of the most serious could be an obstruction of justice charge. headtopics.com

The merits of Gaetz’s efforts will long be debated. However, there is little doubt that it was horrific timing. With the possible exception of Gaetz’s popularity with the constituents within his political base, no one benefits more from this than Bowman. There is absolutely nothing he could have scripted better than having this exact vote, with this exact result, at this exact time.

