No need for S.Korean c.bank to tighten policy further, says deputy governor

"When there is an interest rate gap with the United States, it affects several factors from market prices to foreign capital flows. So far, it seems to have been well absorbed," said Ryoo Sang-dai, senior deputy governor of the Bank of Korea.

In a media pool report released on Friday, Ryoo was quoted as saying that heightened market volatility earlier in the week was a temporary reaction to accumulated issues over a long holiday period, and it was unlikely to continue.

Still, the central bank will continue to watch for any domestic market impact from interest rates potentially staying higher for longer in the United States and take stabilising measures if needed, Ryoo said. headtopics.com

On an issue that has been a major concern for policymakers, the voting member of the monetary policy board said growing household debt would likely soften the pace of growth in the third quarter.The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly higher on Friday, following a further pullback on the dollar index ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

