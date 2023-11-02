“No More Room,” city starting to feel effects of overcrowded shelters and HERRCS

So far the city has seen over 136,000 people come through and over 64,000 migrants remain under the city’s care. The mayor has repeatedly asked the federal government to expedite work permits and allow newly arrived migrants in the city to at least legally work while seeking asylum. Governor Kathy Hochul echoed that call tremendously, and at least attemptedin the interim. Adams plans on partnering with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute the “johns” and focus on giving assistance to sex workers to make sure they’re not being forced into illegal activity.

Another major issue discussed at the conference is that only a small percentage of migrants are reapplying for shelter stays after having to vacate, creating a simmering frustration among the newly arrived immigrant community and advocates.

Martinez said that instead of risking an increase in homelessness, the city should use the new CityFHEPS laws and also move people into vacant city apartments in supportive housing, New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and Housing Connect buildings.

Adams commented at the conference that “the City Council passed a law that anyone has the right to sleep on the streets” when asked about how the city is preparing to deal with more street homelessness.across the city, that began in April, and his subsequent mental health initiatives that allowed emergency workers to involuntarily move unhoused on the streets with noted mental illness into medical facilities for care.

United States Headlines Read more: NYAMNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARTELEGRAM: Former Lakers Champion Guard Waived to Make Room in Philadelphia Following James Harden TradeHe could return to free agency, should he clear waivers.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

PENNLIVE: Jewelry was stolen from Colorado locker room during Rose Bowl game Saturday night: reportsa player was even heard saying, “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box.”

Source: PennLive | Read more ⮕

WEWS: Emergency room visits for Black adults suffering from mental health concerns on the riseEmail: dharriswews.com

Source: WEWS | Read more ⮕

KPRC2: Pasadena ISD dance teacher accused of locking students inside dressing room for more than 40 minutesA Pasadena mother is frustrated after she said a dance teacher locked her daughter and several other girls inside a locker room for over 40 minutes.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: 2 men discovered dead in Waukegan hotel room identifiedTwo people who were found fatally shot in a Waukegan hotel room last week have been positively identified.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

FOX26HOUSTON: Pasadena ISD students locked in athletic dressing room by teacher, district investigatingPasadena ISD is investigating after a small number of students were allegedly locked inside a high school dressing room by a teacher.

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more ⮕