No more ads: Facebook, Instagram to offer subscription plans in Europe

There will be two pricing options depending on how you access the platforms — €9.99 a month for using the web-based version or €12.99 a month for iOS or Android.

The subscription will work on all accounts in a user’s Accounts Center from now until March 1, when an additional €6 a month for web and €8 a month for iOS/Android will be added per account a user has.said it still believes in ad-supported internet and will continue providing free access but is offering subscription plans to comply with Europen regulations. The laws require users to give consent for collecting data for processing purposes.

