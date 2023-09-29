No longer 'any dispute' Biden 'lied' about never talking business with Hunter: GOP lawmaker

President Joe Biden and has his staff have claimed more than 10 times that he never spoke with his son Hunter about business despite mounting evidence to the contrary. "Nothing has changed," White House Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre when asked again if the father and son spoke about overseas business dealings.

when asked if he had lied in the past about never speaking to Hunter about his business dealings.

After those repeated statements, the White House was accused ofin July when White House spokesperson from the White House Counsel’s Office Ian Sams said,"As we have said many times before, the president was not in business with his son."

"The answer remains the same," Jean-Pierre said during a July 24 briefing."The president was never in business with his son. I just don’t have anything else to add. It was in late July when testimony from former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer showed that, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Biden"lied" about never talking business with his son whenthat Hunter put his father on speakerphone while meeting with business partners at least 20 times. Archer described how Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell"the brand." headtopics.com

DOJ ORDERED HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATORS TO 'REMOVE ANY REFERENCE' TO JOE BIDEN IN FARA PROBE WARRANT: HOUSE GOP

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) speaks to reporters alongside U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) at a press conference after a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.Vice President Biden also met with more than a dozen of Hunter’s foreign business partners, Fox News Digital"There can no longer be any dispute that Joe Biden and his staff have repeatedly lied to the American people about his knowledge of and involvement in his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings," GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik told Fox News Digital.

"House Republicans' rigorous investigations have uncovered mounting evidence that Biden not only knew about Hunter's business dealings from phone calls to meetings, but was a willing participant."

Stefanik continued,"This week, House Oversight Chairman James Comes released evidence that Hunter Biden listed Joe Biden's house as the beneficiary address for two bank wires from Communist China in 2019 - while Joe Biden was actively campaigning to be President of the United States. It is clear the American people that Joe Biden is compromised, and House Republicans will leave no stone unturned as we deliver transparency and accountability on behalf of the American people."

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES - JULY 26: United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, exits in J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Delaware, United States on July 26, 2023.

(Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Additionally, Hunter’s lawyer’s claims earlier this month about Hunter not sharing profits with his father do not appear to hold up when looking at Hunter's text messages and emails from his abandoned laptop, according to previous Fox News Digital reports.

In a January 2019 text message, Hunter expressed frustration with his daughter, Naomi, and revealed that his father forced him to fork over half his salary.

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family Fro (sic) 30 years. It's really hard. But don't worry unlike Pop I won't make you give me half your salary," Hunter wrote.In a 2018 WhatsApp message with his uncle, Hunter fumed about now-first lady Jill Biden and called her a"f---ing moron" after she shot down a proposal about him teaching and said he needed to get sober first or that he would not be able to support his family.

"I suooorted (sic) my GM (sic) family including some of the costs you should have used your salary to lay (sic) for- for the last 24 years," Hunter said.did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

