No Labels Will Not Run Third-Party Candidate in 2024 Presidential Election

Former Democratic Senators Joe Lieberman and Doug Jones debate the impact of a third party candidate on the presidential election . No Labels will not run a third-party "unity" ticket against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election , the group said Thursday. In a statement, the centrist group said they were unable to find a candidate that had a credible path to winning -- "so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.

