No Labels Group Will Not Field Presidential Candidate in November

The No Labels group has announced that it will not field a presidential candidate in November due to the inability to attract a candidate willing to capitalize on the dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump .

The group's CEO, Nancy Jacobson, stated that they would only offer their ballot line to candidates with a credible path to winning the White House, but no such candidates emerged.

No Labels Presidential Candidate November Election Dissatisfaction Joe Biden Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KVUE / 🏆 244. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Third-Party Group No Labels Votes To Field A Presidential CandidateLydia is a HuffPost senior reporter in her hometown of San Francisco and a graduate of the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Journalism. She has worked at HuffPost since 2013, when she was selected for that year's class of editorial fellows.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

No Labels Group Will Not Field Presidential Candidate in NovemberThe No Labels group has decided not to have a presidential candidate in the upcoming election due to the lack of viable candidates who could capitalize on the dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

No Labels Group Will Not Field Presidential Candidate in NovemberThe No Labels group has decided not to have a presidential candidate in the upcoming election due to the lack of viable candidates who could capitalize on the dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

No Labels Group Will Not Field Presidential Candidate in NovemberThe No Labels group said they were unable to find a candidate willing to address the widespread dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

No Labels group stops 2024 presidential campaign effortThe No Labels group said it won't field a presidential candidate in November.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Third-party Movement No Labels Says It Will field a 2024 Presidential TicketSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »