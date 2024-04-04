No Labels Group Reportedly Approached Potential Candidates for 2024 Election

Potential candidates the group reportedly approached—and was turned down by—include former New Jersey governor (and GOP presidential candidate) Chris Christie , former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley , former Maryland governor Larry Hogan , and Senator Joe Manchin .

Asked about the prospect of Manchin running, Senator Debbie Stabenow told The Hill last year, “I think it would be very, very unfortunate if Joe Manchin decided to do that…he knows that if he were to step in that it would make it much more likely Donald Trump would be president again.” Of course, just because No Labels—whose founding chairman, Joe Lieberman, died last week—is bowing out does not mean Democrats can breathe easy. And that‘s thanks in part to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose own family members are deeply worried he’s going to put Trump back in the White House. “I think this election is going to come down to a handful of votes in a handful of states,” his sister, Rory Kennedy, told ABC News this week

