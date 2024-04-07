No Labels Group Ends Third-Party Presidential Campaign Due to Lack of Candidate

The No Labels group announced on Thursday it will no longer be running its third-party presidential campaign after strategists for the organization couldn’t find a candidate. " No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House," Nancy Jacobson, the group's CEO, said in a statement. "No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.

" The decision comes after months of discussions for the No Labels group, which has raised tens of millions of dollars from a donor list it has kept secret. It also further cements a general election rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The Wall Street Journal first reported the group’s decision. No Labels is a third-party presidential movement that attempted to launch an independent candidate for president in the 2024 election. In February, No Labels national co-chair Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis told MSNBC's "The Weekend" that the group would decide whether to move forward with a "unity ticket" – a presidential nominee from one major party and a vice presidential nominee from the other. "A unity ticket means a Republican and a Democrat. And we are talking to Republicans, Democrats, and independents," Chavis, a longtime civil rights activist and former executive director of the NAACP, said. Chavis said that No Labels had qualified for the ballot in 16 states ahead of the 2024 election as of Fe

