No Labels Group Ends Third-Party Presidential Campaign

The No Labels group announced on Thursday it will no longer be running its third-party presidential campaign after strategists for the organization couldn’t find a candidate. " No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House ," Nancy Jacobson, the group's CEO, said in a statement. "No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.

" The decision comes after months of discussions for the No Labels group, which has raised tens of millions of dollars from a donor list it has kept secret. It also further cements a general election rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The Wall Street Journal first reported the group’s decision. No Labels is a third-party presidential movement that attempted to launch an independent candidate for president in the 2024 election. In February, No Labels national co-chair Dr. Benjamin F

No Labels Third-Party Presidential Campaign Candidate White House Election Joe Biden Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bipartisan Group No Labels Ends Efforts for Third-Party Presidential TicketNo Labels, the bipartisan group that had been working toward putting a third-party presidential ticket on the ballot in all 50 states in 2024, announced Thursday that it was ending its efforts. The group's co-founder said it wasn't able to identify “candidates with a credible path to winning the White House” on a third-party ticket.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Bipartisan Group No Labels Ends Efforts for Third-Party Presidential TicketNo Labels, a bipartisan group aiming to put a third-party presidential ticket on the ballot in all 50 states in 2024, announced the end of its efforts. The group stated that no candidates with a credible path to winning the White House emerged, leading to their decision. However, they will remain engaged during the upcoming divisive presidential election and promote dialogue on major policy challenges.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

No Labels ends third-party 2024 president election campaignThe decision by No Labels not to run a third-party candidate for president in the 2024 election was unexpected. It also cements the general election matchup...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

No Labels Ends Effort for Third-Party Candidate in 2024 Presidential ElectionThe centrist political group No Labels has confirmed that it will no longer pursue a third-party candidate for the 2024 race for the White House. They stated that they would only offer their ballot line to candidates with a credible path to winning the presidency, but no such candidates emerged. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the presumptive nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties respectively. No Labels expressed concern about the division and strife in the country regardless of the election outcome.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

No Labels ends 2024 presidential effortsNo Labels, the bipartisan group that had been working toward putting a third-party presidential ticket on the ballot in all 50 states in 2024, announced…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

No Labels ends pursuit of third-party presidential ticket for 2024No Labels will no longer pursue a third-party presidential ticket, ending a monthslong effort to gain ballot access across all 50 states.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »