No Labels Ends Efforts to Form Presidential Ticket for 2024 Election

No Labels is reportedly ending its efforts to cobble together a presidential ticket after it aimed to provide a “launching pad” for a moderate candidate in 2024’s presidential election, in the event voters were unhappy with the two major parties’ nominees.

Nancy Jacobson, No Labels’ founder and CEO, told allies this week that the group would announce Monday that it won’t pursue a presidential campaign this year because it hasn’t been able to recruit a credible ticket that could win the election, the people said. Jacobson told supporters that the organization had reached out to 30 potential candidates during its process. No Labels didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the coming announcement. Journal . The group also courted former Govs. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and Larry Hogan (R-MD), but Haley declined, and Hogan opted for a Senate bid in Maryland, where the prospects look great for hi

