No Labels Declines to Field Presidential Candidate in 2024 Election

The bipartisan centrist political group No Labels announced Thursday it would decline to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election . No Labels National Political Director Joe Cunningham , a former Democratic congressman from South Carolina, told Fox News the decision was not made lightly. 'Let me say, it's not for lack of trying,' Cunningham said on 'Your World.' 'The short answer is that to field this ticket, No Labels was looking for a hero, and a hero never emerged.

' Cunningham reiterated No Labels' rubric for putting forward a candidate for a third-party bid: Americans calling for a third option to President Biden and former President Trump, and the determination their candidate would have a pathway to win the electio

No Labels Presidential Candidate 2024 Election Bipartisan Centrist Third-Party Bid Joe Cunningham Hero Alternative President Biden President Trump

FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

