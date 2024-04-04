No Labels Abandons Effort to Identify Candidates for 2024 Presidential Election

No Labels , a third-party political organization , is abandoning its effort to identify candidates and put forward a “Unity” ticket in the 2024 presidential election , the organization announced Thursday.

No Labels said in a statement to Forbes it “always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House,” but “no such candidates emerged

No Labels Third-Party Political Organization Unity Ticket 2024 Presidential Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Forbes / 🏆 394. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Centrist Group No Labels Abandons Effort for Third-Party 'Unity' Ticket in 2024 Presidential RaceNo Labels, the centrist political group, is abandoning its effort to draft a third-party 'unity' ticket to run in the 2024 presidential race, the organization announced Thursday. The group, which has worked for months to gain ballot access in states across the country for potential candidates, said it only planned to pursue a ticket 'if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House.'

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

No Labels abandons plans for 'unity' ticket in 2024 presidential raceThe organization said it had not identified suitable candidates, so 'the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.'

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

No Labels group stops 2024 presidential campaign effortThe No Labels group said it won't field a presidential candidate in November.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 20242024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 2024

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live streamEight teams head to Dayton to play in the 2024 NCAA First Four. Get live stream information for all four games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »